From chambers
Chambers 7 cu. ft. Retro Bottom Freezer Refrigerator in Butter Cream
Advertisement
Fun fits anywhere! This compact retro-styled refrigerator brings energy efficient cooling to any space. Only 57 in. high, this fridge is bigger and more spacious than a bar fridge, but smaller and more flexible than a full-size appliance. It fits any lifestyle: RV, trailer, basement, lunchroom, garage or studio. A bright LED-lit, antibacterial top refrigerator cabinet keeps fresh food crisp and handy, while the bottom 1.7 cu. ft. freezer chills fast. Color: Butter Cream.