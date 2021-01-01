Litton Lane 7-Bottle Brown Industrial Wood Wine Rack

Display your wine bottles with style and make everyone thirsty with envy. Looks stylish in your living room or kitchen as a way to display and serve your favorite wines. Designed with an industrial theme. It features a countertop size perfect for eclectic industrial-themed mini home bars, kitchen counter corners, and mid-height office cabinets and living room console tables. This item comes shipped in one carton. Suitable for indoor use only. This item can hold 7 wine bottles. Designed with an industrial theme.