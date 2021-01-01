From savoy house
Savoy House 7-9064-1 Dunbar Single Light 4-3/4" Wide Mini Pendant with Mesh Inner Shade Warm Brass / Bronze accents Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Savoy House 7-9064-1 Dunbar Single Light 4-3/4" Wide Mini Pendant with Mesh Inner Shade Features Constructed from metalFeatures a mesh inner shadeRequires (1) 60 watt max candelabra (E12) bulb(3) 9-1/2" downrods includedUL and CUL rated Dimensions Maximum Height: 38-1/2"Width: 4-3/4"Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Warm Brass / Bronze accents