Savoy House 7-8202-3 Rockford 3 Light 18" Wide Pendant Matte Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Savoy House 7-8202-3 Rockford 3 Light 18" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metalComes with a fabric shade(3) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) Incandescent bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs120" of adjustable chain includedUL and CUL rated Energy Star certifiedCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 18"Width: 18"Product Weight: 8.1 lbsChain Length: 120"Shade Height: 9-1/4"Shade Width: 16"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Canopy Depth: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulbs Included: No Matte Black