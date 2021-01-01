From house of fara
House of Fara 7/8 in. x 2-1/2 in. x 2-1/2 in. MDF Rosette Block Moulding, Primed white
The House of Fara 7/8 in. x 2-1/2 in. x 2-1/2 in. MDF Rosette Block Moulding is moisture resistant to help provide durability. This moulding is pre-primed and ready for painting to match your decor. Rosettes add a unique detail and an architectural touch to any doorway, window or project. Create the professional look you want without having to fuss with difficult miter cuts. Color: Primed white.