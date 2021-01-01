Ekena Millwork 7/8 in. x 162 in. x 9-3/8 in. Polyurethane Dentil Crosshead Moulding, White

Remodelers, builders, and homeowners looking to enhance their next project by adding more curb appeal to the exterior of a home should consider crossheads. Crossheads are large casings that are typically placed at the top of a window, doorway or large entryway. Made of lightweight, yet durable high-density polyurethane, crossheads are easy for anyone to install. Feel free to choose from an amazing selection of sizes and style that will suit your project needs. Color: White.