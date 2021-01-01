From first watch security
First Watch Security 7/8 in. Polished Brass Cabinet and Drawer Utility Cam Lock
Advertisement
First Watch Security has been designing, manufacturing, and delivering home security products since 1959. Today, First Watch Security is one of the most recognized brands in the market. Our Brand is found on products that include home, office, and door security offerings. Throughout the home and office there are drawers, cabinets, doors, and mailboxes that require privacy and protection.