From savoy house
Savoy House 7-6600-1 Dover Single Light 10" Wide Pendant with Tapered Drum Shade Farmhouse Tin Indoor Lighting Pendants
Savoy House 7-6600-1 Dover Single Light 10" Wide Pendant with Tapered Drum Shade FeaturesConstructed from metalFeatures a tapered drum shade with rivet detailingRequires (1) 100 watt max medium (E26) bulbUL and CUL rated DimensionsHeight: 17"Width: 10"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Farmhouse Tin