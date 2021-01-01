Fun and functional, this fabric weighted doorstop is designed to hold doors open or closed and will compliment any home decor. The gray cotton fabric door stop features an inspirational sentiment in white that reads \"welcome friends and family\" printed on the front side. Cotton exterior helps protect your floor from scuffs and scratches. The top handle makes it easy to move from door to door or hang on a door handle when not in use. Functional and practical, this door stopper makes an attractive addition to your entry, living room, bedroom, garage or exterior doors. Put a smile on your friends or family faces, with this thoughtful and practical gift idea suitable for any occasion. The stopper is weighed down with polyester and sand fill to stay put and weighs approximately 4 pounds. Suitable for indoor use only. Wipe clean with damp cloth. Parisloft 7-4/5-in Grey Decorative | UH394