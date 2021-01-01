From lews hardware
Lews Hardware 7-3RB Round Bar 3 Inch Center to Center 7 Inch Extended Bar Cabinet Pull Brushed Brass Cabinet Hardware Pulls Bar
Lews Hardware 7-3RB Round Bar 3 Inch Center to Center 7 Inch Extended Bar Cabinet Pull Features:High quality finish maintains its appearance over timeAll metal construction with attention to detailCoordinates with products from the Round Bar collectionLew's Hardware offers a 1 Year Limited WarrantyIncludes all necessary mounting hardwareSpecifications:Center to Center: 3"Length: 7"Width: 7/16"Projection: 1-1/4"Material: Solid BrassProduct Variations:5-3RB: 3 Inch Bar Cabinet Pull7-3RB (This Model): 3 Inch Extended Bar Cabinet Pull1012-6RB: 6 Inch Bar Cabinet Pull14-10RB: 10 Inch Bar Cabinet Pull18-15RB: 15 Inch Bar Cabinet Pull24-20RB: 20 Inch Bar Cabinet Pull Bar Brushed Brass