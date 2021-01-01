From savoy house
Savoy House 7-3102-1 Westbourne Single Light 12-3/4" Wide Pendant with White Opal Glass Shade Warm Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants
Savoy House 7-3102-1 Westbourne Single Light 12-3/4" Wide Pendant with White Opal Glass Shade FeaturesConstructed from metalFeatures a white opal glass shadeRequires (1) 100 watt max medium (E26) bulb(1) 6" and (4) 12" downrods includedUL and CUL rated DimensionsHeight: 16-1/2"Maximum Height: 73-1/2"Width: 12-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Warm Brass