Ekena Millwork 7 3/8"W x 7 3/8"H x 3/8"T Extra Small Gresham Decorative Fretwork Wall Panels in Architectural Grade PVC

Infuse your personality into your home with our contemporary wall panels for an elegant or playful point of interest. Overlay the panels on a dark wall for a bold contrast or paint the same color as the wall but with different sheen for a subtle 3D effect. Create a unique space and elevate your wall or ceiling into a work of art. The embossed design offers a touch of texture and a smooth finish that lasts a lifetime and transforms your home from floor to ceiling as soon as it's installed.