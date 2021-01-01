From ekena millwork

Ekena Millwork 7 3/8"W x 7 3/8"H x 3/8"T Extra Small Gresham Decorative Fretwork Wall Panels in Architectural Grade PVC

$8.60 on sale
($10.32 save 17%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Infuse your personality into your home with our contemporary wall panels for an elegant or playful point of interest. Overlay the panels on a dark wall for a bold contrast or paint the same color as the wall but with different sheen for a subtle 3D effect. Create a unique space and elevate your wall or ceiling into a work of art. The embossed design offers a touch of texture and a smooth finish that lasts a lifetime and transforms your home from floor to ceiling as soon as it's installed.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com