California Umbrella 7-1/2 ft. Fiberglass Collar Tilt Double Vented Patio Umbrella in Red Pacifica

Designed for convenience, value and performance, California Umbrella products bring the full weight of our design experience to your table. California Umbrella pioneered and developed the original and revolutionary Collar Tilt feature to tilt your umbrella to any degree you wish while you enjoy the afternoon and evening outside. We still boast the widest tilt degree in the Market, allowing you to stay outside longer with your family and friends. Pacifica, new by California Umbrella, is a solution dyed polyester fabric perfected for use with our umbrellas. Our proprietary selection offers tremendous possibilities for color varieties and performance shade fabric.