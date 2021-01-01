6x9 Inch Coaxial Car Speakers Pair 2 Way Full Range 40W RMS 80W Max Power Per Speaker Silk Dome Easy Mounting 4 Ohm Impedance Bio 6x9

DELIVER QUALITY - You can probably say that one of the best Entry Level car audio 6x9' speakers are Bio 6x9 Inch Car Audio Coaxial Speakers (Pair) considering the quality and price of the package. Each speaker comes with black stamp steel basket. The plastic polypropylene cone and Rubber surround aids to produce crystal clean audio. For family vehicles, this set is absolutely perfe & highly recommended. BUILT TO LAST - Our high quality construction, massive sound, and long-lasting performance give you a Unique and quality sound experience. Bio 6x9' Speakers Pair takes great care of both mid and high frequencies; includes a13mm silk dome tweeter in each speaker. 2- WAY SOUND - If you are looking for a quality pair of car audio coax door speakers then look no further; let the Bio 6x9' Speakers pair takes care. The best specialty in these speakers is that you can run them off your head unit directly or you can also use an amplifier behind them.