6x8ft Night Halloween Themed Backdrop for Photography Fall Pumpkin Green Grass Children Newborn Portrait Background Party Birthday Banner Baby.

Best Quality Guranteed. Package:1PCS 6x8ftWidth x HeightEcon Polyester Backdrop;Stand, Pole Pocket or Clips NOT Included. Econ Polyester: Durable, soft, stretchy, and won't be easy to get wrinkles, Thicker than vinyl backdrop. No faded. Can be ironed and washed. Discover the most fun:A highlight of your decorations for a Halloween party, Great for trick-or-treaters, Newborn Photography, Halloween Carnival, Pumpkin Patch, Scary Scenes, Wedding, Birthday Party, Film themed parties - instantly liven up your party setting! Multiple usage: Can be used as Tablecloth, Wallpaper, Curtain, backdrop for photo studio. Increase the Halloween/Thanksgiving Day festival atmosphere. Will bring the Halloween cheers to you and your family. Great decoration and party accessory for year round use. Service: Your satisfaction is our sole purpose! Please do not hesitate if you have any questions about our backdrops. JUST contact us firstly, you will get a reply within a short time.