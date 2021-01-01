6X8 Handmade Vintage Anatolian Handmade Tribal Rug Kilim

Color: MulticolorDetails:Vintage patchwork rugs sew together creating beautifully unique rugs. We carefully select Turkish hand-knotted rugs to create our collection of patchwork rugs. We trim the piles for a vintage look. We then cut them into smaller pieces and hand sew the fragments together with a sturdy yarn. We back the patchwork rug with buckram and a cotton cloth that strengthens the rug. The rearrangement of the fragments transforms the ancient craft of rug making into unique artwork suited for contemporary settings at home or in offices.