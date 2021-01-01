From luxen home
Luxen Home 6x Brighter (7.2-Lumen) White, Silver, Black Solar Integrated LED Path Light | WHSL470
This solar garden stake light is ideal for garden, pathway, patio, lawn and backyard decoration. With a light sensor, the garden lights turn on at dusk and turn off by day automatically. Depending on the weather conditions during the day time, the working hour of the lights during night varies. The warm white LED solar stake light provides lovely accent light to your outdoor decor.