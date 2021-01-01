6Ports USB Car Charger Adapter Multiple USB Car Charging Station Car USB Splitter Charge iPhone iPad Android Phones Tablets Charge up to 6 USB.

1) 6 Ports USB Car Charger - Impressive 50W/10A output to charge up to 6 USB devices simultaneously on the road, Perfect for family long trip drive. 2) Intelligent Recognition Technology - The smart recognition chip can recognizes your device and distribute the maximum charging current up to 2.4 amps per port. 3) Built-in Safe Fuse - Built-in fuse provide over-current, over-voltage, and short-circuit protection, ensure the safety of your car and multiple devices. 4) 2FT Charging Cable - 2 feet adapter cable to make sure everyone can reach the charger, even the back-seat passengers. 5) What You Get - 6 ports usb car charger, 2 ft detachable adapter cord, user manual, 12 month warranty and friendly customer service.