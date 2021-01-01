10" x 10" 6pc Timeless Retro Floating Acrylic Art Sets - Kate & Laurel All Things Decor

Decorate your walls with peace, love and good vibes with this vintage mid century inspired art collection. This spectacular set of art prints has an intelligent design, printed on premium, high-quality acrylic material. The no-tools hanging system features adhesive blocks securely attached to the back that allows you to press and stick your new art prints on the wall as soon as you take them out of the box. Printed and crafted in the USA in Waunakee, Wisconsin, this sleek and convenient acrylic art set will be a pleasure to look at every day in your living room, bedroom, office, or any other room in the home. Want to give your friend the gift of a lifetime? This art collection also makes an excellent gift for birthdays, holidays, or house-warming parties. Print Names: "Love Yourself" "All in this Together" "Have a Peaceful Day" "You Are a Wildflower" "Retro Peace Sign" "Golden Hour Palm Trees"