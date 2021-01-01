OXO 6pc POP Baking Set, household food or beverage storage containers

The OXO SoftWorks 6-Piece POP Container Baking Set keeps everyday baking essentials fresh and organized. These stackable, space-efficient food storage Containers provide endless possibilities for storing baking must-haves like flour, sugar, baking soda and sprinkles. The Containers have a patented push-button that creates an airtight seal with just one touch. With curved corners for smooth dispensing and sturdy, BPA-free construction, POP containers take tidying to the next level. POP Containers aren’t just for kitchens: Use them any place you want more organization. For best results, always use the button to open and close. Do not carry POP Containers by the lid. Silicone gasket, Container and half cup scoops are dishwasher safe, hand wash lids. Set includes: Two 4.4 Qt/4.2 L Containers, One 1.1 Qt/1.0 L Container, One 0.4 Qt/0.4 L Container and Two half cup scoops