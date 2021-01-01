Full/Queen 6pc Lian Cotton Printed Reversible Coverlet Set Blush

Add a comfy and charming touch to your master suite or guest bedroom with the Full/Queen Lian Cotton Printed Reversible Coverlet Set. This reversible coverlet set includes a gorgeous coverlet featuring a blush floral medallion print over a white backdrop and allover quilted design for a delightful look, while the taupe print reverse complements the eye-catching patterns seen on top of the bed. The matching pillow shams reiterate the design of the coverlet for a coordinated look, while the decorative pillows with detailed embroidery work add the perfect finishing touches. Made from 100percent cotton with a soft, lightweight fill to keep you warm year-round, this reversible coverlet set is machine washable for easy home care.