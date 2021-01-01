From homes: inside + out
6pc Hepburn Dining Set Antique Black/Gray - HOMES: Inside + Out
Advertisement
The double pedestals of this six piece dining set feature striking trestle style bases with diagonal riveted metal supports for an Industrial design style. The rectangular table offers a spacious tabletop for entertaining with its four comfortable side chairs and dining bench. Offering a Rustic vibe, this inviting set features an antique black finish with light distressing that lends a vintage feel to the dining set. Chairs boast rolled backs and all seating features linen-look fabric upholstery and button tufting. Color: Antique Black/Gray.