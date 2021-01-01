From b. makowsky

6Outlet SlimLine Power Strip Surge Protector 6ft Cord and Rotating Plug 720 Joules White

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. 6 surge protected outlets and 700 Joules of Surge Protection Accommodates inconvenient outlet locations using a 6 ft. power cord with 360 deg. rotating plug Power and protect virtually any electronic device Features a slim, space-saving design to blend seamlessly with a range of todays sleek device styles $10,000 Connected Equipment Warranty. The product is also covered by Limited lifetime warranty

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com