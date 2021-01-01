2Pack 6Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector with 10 Ft Long Extension Cord Low Profile Flat Plug 15 Amp Circuit Breaker 500 Joules Wall Mount Black.

15 AMP High Power 6 Grounded 3 prong AC outlets; 15A / 120V / 1800W high power; heavy duty power strip surge protector is perfect for entertainment centers, offices, and anywhere multiple devices need power Superior Safety UL approved; conforms to UL 1363 and UL 1449; 500 joules surge protection rating; surge suppressor combined with 15 amp fused power switch circuit breaker protects electronic devices from lightning, surges, spikes, short circuit, and overloads; provides surge protection and overload protection 10 Ft Long Power Cord Electrical surge protector power strip with 10 foot extra long extension cord gives you flexibility to reach distant outlets and hard to reach places; SJT 14/3C gauge durable power cord is durable and wear resistant Low Profile Flat Wall Plug Right angle flat plug allows furniture to be pushed against the wall; slim design is ideal for tight spaces behind TV bracket, sofa, nightstand, and headboard*