From barracuda networks
6Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector wFlat Rotating Plug 6ft Cord 1080 Joules White 6 8Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector wFlat Plug 8ft Cord 2500.
Advertisement
Product 1: 6 outlet surge protector power strip with 6 feet/1.8 meter cord Product 1: Flat, 360 degree rotating AC plug fits easily in tight spaces Product 1: Safeguards personal electronics and small appliances from potentially damaging power surges Product 1: Backed by lifetime warranty and protected by $15,000 connected equipment warranty Product 2: 8 outlet surge protector power strip with 8 feet/2.4 meter cord Product 2: Flat AC plug fits easily in tight spaces Product 2: Safeguards computers, appliances, home theater and office equipment from potentially damaging power surges Product 2: Backed by lifetime warranty and protected by $100,000 connected equipment warranty