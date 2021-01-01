6Outlet Power Strip 2ft Cord Wall Mount Integrated Circuit Breaker 15A 1800W UL Listed Black 14831

Best Quality Guranteed. Expanded Power Each extension cord comes in a black finish and features 6 grounded AC outlets to provide power from a distance perfect for creating a centralized hub for your electronics at your home office workshop or gara Versatile Cord 2ft power cord comprised of heavy-duty cable housed in a durable PVC insulation and jacket is strong enough to last a lifetime and pliable enough to easily fully extend Protection Integrated circuit breaker cuts power to your extension cord should it experience overvolta or overheating UL listed with a hassle-free limited-lifetime replacement policy for peace of mind that your device is backed by the highest industry standards of performance and safety Functionality Included keyhole slots make this unit easy to mount to a desk table or counter A reset switch puts power at your finrtips for easy control of your electronics Trusted Brand is the