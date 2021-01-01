6M5 6Sheet Powershred MicroCut Deskside Paper Shredder Black 3 5 Gallon

Best Quality Guranteed. Shreds 6 sheets per pass into 5/32 x micro-cut particles (security level P-4) for superior security on highly confidential documents to help keep your information safe Provides powerful desk side shredding and, in addition to paper, can also shreds staples, paper clips and credit cards Patented safety lock disables shredder for added safety protection Shreds continuously for up to 7 minutes before a cool down period is needed allowing you to complete medium-sized shredding jobs in one sitting 3. 5-Gallon bin with lift-off lid keeps shreds contained and workspaces clean