6inch 600W Portable Electric Chain Saw Rechargeable Saws Wood Cutter Woodworking Tool W/ 2pcs Battery
Specification: ColorGreenPower600WGuide length20.5cm/6 inSpeed2000rpmSize(H)39cm/15.35 inChain MaterialHigh Carbon Steel Power SupplyRechargeable Lithium BatteryFeatures:- Lightweight and portable, can be held with one hand, not tired even long time use- Pure copper motor, strong power, fast and smooth cutting, high efficiency- Fine quality guide plate chain, deep quenching, more wear-resistant, smooth cutting- Intelligent circuit control board, overload protection, low power consumption- Pure copper motor, strong power, fast cutting, improve efficiency- Practical, fast speed, low power consumption- Special guide plate, tungsten steel ball does not need to be lubricated, so that the machine reduces resistance during operation and reduces wear on the machine.