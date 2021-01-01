From dzz trading llc
6ft×9ft Solid White Backdrop Portrait Photography Background for Photography Studio Children and Headshots White Backdrop Background for.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Size: 6.5X10ft/23m (2m width, 3m height), items are sent by folding, and easy to carry (The backdrop can be customized). Material: Microfiber. Compared with other materials, Microfiber is soft and durable, easy to keep clean. Feature: Non-reflective, shallow wrinkles, seamless, easy to fold and carry. Be Suitable for: Children, Newborn, Baby, Portrait, Wedding, Holiday party, Birthday Party, Family decoration, Business, Photography Studio. There is a pocket at the top of our product for well hanging.