3Pack 6ft USB C Cable 3A Faster Charger Cable Cord Premium Nylon USBC to USBA Fast Charging Type C Cables Compatible for Samsung Galaxy S10 S9 S8.

What You Get: We provide 3 Pack Nylon Braided USB 2.0 Type-C Cable(6ft) with 18-Month Warranty and 24/7 customer service, if you have any questions, we will resolve your issue within 24 hours. USB 2.0 Fast Charging & Data Transfer: USB-C Cable Transfer speed up to 480Mb / s, 3A Fast Charging. Data Transfer and Power Charging 2 in 1.Support from both sides can be inserted 'positive and negative insert' function, can withstand 10,000 times repeatedly plug. it also contained 56K ohm resistor to protect your Device from high current danger and ensure safe charging. NOTENot compatible with iPhone or Micro USB! Saft & Reliable: Manufactured in accordance with USB Type-C specifications version 1.1. Solid 23AWG wire core is housed within premium aluminum housing for safe and reliable charging up to 3A. Standard 56k pull-up resistor contained. Durable Nylon Braided Cord: This usb c cable has a Premium nylon braided design, adds additional du