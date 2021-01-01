From petnc natural care
6FT SVGA Monitor Cable Male to Male 1080P Super VGA Display Cord for PC Projector Laptop TV
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Connects PC or laptop with the projector, LCD monitor, and other video display system through VGA connections Fully shielded VGA / SVGA extension or replacement cable Supports resolutions at 800x600 (SVGA), 1024x768 (XGA), 1600x1200 (UXGA), 1080p (Full HD), 1920x1200 (WUXGA), and up for high resolution LCD and LED monitors Gold-plated connectors; 100% bare copper conductors 1 Year Warranty