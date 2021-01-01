6Ft Light Gray Country Chic Decorative Blanket Ladder - 'MAYBE WE SHOULD CUDDLE'

Show off your heirloom quilts, adorable baby blankets, colorful throws or accent towels on this sturdy, eye-catching handmade ladder. It’s perfect for a guest room, bathroom or nursery. Try using a decorative ladder in the living room to hang up and highlight this season’s trendiest throws. These 6-foot ladders have five, strong rungs, spaced 12’’ apart. To top it off—literally—we've crafted a custom carved, hand painted modern farmhouse sign which reads ’MAYBE WE SHOULD CUDDLE’.The ladder sign, measuring 15.75” wide x 3” tall, showcases farmhouse text which has been custom carved then hand painted black for added contrast. Slim and smooth this ladder is complete with angled cuts at the top and bottom. Designed to sit 18 inches from the wall. Hook & Loop Fastener is included for optional use, allowing the ladder to prop snugly and safely against the wall. Our ladders are both simple and versatile. We stain our pieces in multiple colors to better match any décor. Our bestselling color options are: Black, Light Gray, Dark Brown, Medium Brown and Pale Wood. Using a stain ensures the natural knots and wood grain show through. Our pictures endeavor to depict all colors accurately, but natural wood has variations in tone. Each ladder, in this respect, is completely unique. Crafted from hand-selected pine measuring 72’’ tall x 3’’ deep x 17’’ wide. This ladder will arrive fully assembled and ready to use, not intended for climbing. Hardware is hidden for an added, elegant touch. Proudly made in Missouri state and offering a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty so you can purchase your ladder today with total confidence. Color: Black