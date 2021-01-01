Pioneer Faucets 6DM400 Del Mar 1.75 GPM Multi-Function Hand Shower Package - Includes Slide Bar Hose and Wall Supply Polished Chrome Showers Hand

Pioneer Faucets 6DM400 Del Mar 1.75 GPM Multi-Function Hand Shower Package - Includes Slide Bar, Hose, and Wall Supply Elegant designs set the Del Mar Collection apart from the rest. Manufactured to meet the most demanding applications by incorporating the latest water conservation and safety features, this product will give years of exceptional service.Included Components:Multi function hand shower with 5 functions25-1/8" slide bar includedMatching wall supply includedPioneer Faucets 6DM400 Features:Covered under Pioneer Faucets' limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of brass and high quality plastics for long lasting durability and dependabilityCoordinates with products from the Del Mar line seamlesslyPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useSlide bar features a sliding/adjustable bracketHand shower comes equipped with 5 distinct functionsAll hardware required for installation is includedADA compliantPioneer Faucets 6DM400 Specifications:Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minuteHose Length: 60"Connection Size: 1/2"Slide Bar Length: 25-1/8" Multi Function Polished Chrome