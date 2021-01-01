Nearly Natural 69in. Variegated Rubber Leaf Artificial Country White Planter (Real Touch) Silk Trees, Green

Use lifelike foliage to highlight Bare spaces with this artificial rubber leaf tree Boasting natural looking greenery so authentic it feels Real to the touch. Stands 69in. From a Country white planter. Shop with confidence knowing our collections. . . "Looks so real, they're Nearly Natural! " Pioneers in our industry; Nearly Natural is the first artificial floral company to hire head Designers with years of experience in the live plant industry. We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry. . . Nature. Overall product dimensions: 24 in. W x 22 in. D x 69 in. H; planter dimensions: H: 11. 5 in. W: 10. 25 in. D: 10. 25 in. No maintenance required; no watering. Looks full and fresh every day. Feels Real to the touch. Made from the Finest materials. Evokes forest greenery. Situated in a Country white planter. Recommended for indoor use or a covered, protected outdoor location. Silk Plants are manufactured using synthetic materials and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. Measurements are from the bottom of the pot/planter to the furthest extended leaf or branches on the tree. Width Dimensions are also calculated from each furthest outstretched Dimension.