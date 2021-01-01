From globe electric
Globe Electric 69995 Rachelle 1-Light Flush Mount Ceiling Light, Brushed Nickel, Ribbed Interior
Advertisement
LOFTY INDUSTRIAL: with echoes of coastal design, the Rachelle Flush Mount utilizes a brushed nickel finish and a wide rimmed shade to offer a stunning example of lofty industrial style RIBBED INTERIOR: the ribbed interior shade provides a stunning visual element that reflects light outwards and offers a unique finishing touch BULB INCLUDED: 1x E26 Medium Base ST19 Shape 60W Vintage Incandescent Bulb Included - 220 lumens - 60-watt - 2200 kelvin (soft white) - 3000 hour bulb life CHANGE THE BULB, CHANGE THE LOOK: easily change the feel of your fixture - try a lower Kelvin bulb (2700 - 3000) for a warmer light or a higher Kelvin bulb (4000 - 5000) for energetic task lighting DIMMABLE: fully dimmable with compatible dimmer switch to create the perfect atmosphere (dimmer switch sold separately), Weight: 2.75 Pounds, Manufacturer: Globe Electric