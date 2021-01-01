Hooker Furniture 6960-50006-45 Prause Gate 24" Round Euro-American Antique Drop Leaf Side Table from La Grange Blue Bonnet Indoor Furniture Tables

Hooker Furniture 6960-50006-45 Prause Gate 24" Round Euro-American Antique Drop Leaf Side Table from La Grange All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyWith chic curvy legs and a chunky base, the Prause Gate Leg Table is reminiscent of European antiques brought to this country by immigrants during the time of America’s westward expansion. This character-filled piece is also practical. Put the drop leaves down for a snug fit next to the sofa, but raise them up to use this piece for an extra table top or serving surface. Finished in the dreamy Blue Bonnet, a soft blue accent finish with a rubbed patina and distressing.Features:Two drop leavesLegs extend to support leaves when openLevelers for placement stabilityFrame constructed of poplar and hardwood solidsLuxury rustic traditional furnishings from Hooker FurnitureFinish Features:Blue Bonnet, a soft blue accent finish with a rubbed patina with distressingDistressing includes sandblasting, drawknife, wormholes, stone, graver and raspingAbout Hooker Furniture:Hooker Furniture is a third generation family based business that has been providing luxury heirloom quality furnishings to homes across the United States since 1925. Headquartered in Virginia, with locations and manufacturing in both Virginia and North Carolina - the nation's heart of fine furniture manufacturers. While Hooker Furniture still manufactures some of its pieces here in the United States, their outstanding quality and genuine love for well-made furnishings ensures that those pieces not manufactured in the United States are hand picked and held to the highest standards of construction, sustainability, and design. You can rest easy with Hooker Furniture - as it maintains its placement as one of top furniture companies in the U.S.A. it also continues to grow and will offer designs in every style and taste. Accent Blue Bonnet