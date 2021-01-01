Golden Lighting 6956-BA3 MGY Zoey 3 Light 25" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Grey Shades Olympic Gold Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

From golden lighting
Golden Lighting 6956-BA3 MGY Zoey 3 Light 25" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Grey Shades FeaturesConstructed from durable steel(3) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL and CUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Golden Lighting's 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9-1/2"Width: 24-1/2"Extension: 7-1/4"Product Weight: 3.88 lbsShade Height: 5-1/8"Backplate Width: 8"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Olympic Gold