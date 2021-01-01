From brizo

Brizo 69550 Traditional Double Post Tissue Holder Chrome Bathroom Hardware Toilet Paper Holder Double Post

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Brizo 69550 Traditional Double Post Tissue Holder Product Features:Constructed from zincCovered under Brizo's limited lifetime warrantyPremier finishing process - finish will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates seamlessly with the Traditional CollectionHeight: 2-7/16"Width: 6"Overall Width: 8-1/2" (center-to-center distance between installation holes)Depth (From Wall): 3-5/8"Secure mounting assemblyAll hardware required for installation is included Double Post Chrome

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com