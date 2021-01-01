From brizo
Brizo 694776 Invari 8" Towel Bar - Limited Lifetime Warranty Chrome Bathroom Hardware Towel Bar
Advertisement
Brizo 694776 Invari 8" Towel Bar - Limited Lifetime Warranty Brizo 694776 Features:Covered under Brizo's limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of metalAll hardware required for installation of towel bar is includedBrizo 694776 Specifications:Overall Width: 9-13/16" (from left to right of product)Center to Center: 8" (distance between installation centers)Projection (Depth): 3-9/16" (wall to edge of product)Height: 1-13/16" (top to bottom) Chrome