From guildmaster
GuildMaster 6945P 24" Wide Two Piece Hand Carved Mahogany Accent Chair Set with Linen Cushions Manor Melon Indoor Furniture Chairs Dining
Advertisement
GuildMaster 6945P 24" Wide Two Piece Hand Carved Mahogany Accent Chair Set with Linen Cushions All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:Create additional seating in your home with these graphic and stylish chairsHand carved mahogany accent chairs with eye-catching open back detailingTufted linen cushion includedPerfectly complements a boho or French country inspired spaceComes in a set of twoMade in IndonesiaSet Includes:Two (2) chairsTwo (2) cushionsDimensions:Height: 39"Width: 24"Depth: 23" Dining Manor Melon