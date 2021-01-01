From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 69216/5 Lisbon 5 Light 35" Wide Linear Chandelier Classic Brass/Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Elk Lighting 69216/5 Lisbon 5 Light 35" Wide Linear Chandelier Features Constructed from metalRequires (5) medium (E26) bulbsIncludes (1) 6", (1) 12", and (1) 24" downrodRated for dry locationsDimensions Height: 11"Width: 35"Product Weight: 10.0 lbsCord Length: 72"Canopy Height: 4-3/4"Canopy Width: 10"Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 5Bulbs Included: NoVoltage: 120 volts Classic Brass/Oil Rubbed Bronze