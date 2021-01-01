From brizo
Brizo 691888 Vettis 18" Towel Bar - Limited Lifetime Warranty Chrome Bathroom Hardware Towel Bar 18 Inch
Brizo 691888 Vettis 18" Towel Bar - Limited Lifetime Warranty Brizo 691888 Features: Covered under a limited lifetime warranty from BrizoConstructed from zinc High quality finish will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates beautifully with other items from the Vettis seriesSecure mounting assemblyBrizo 691888 Specifications: Overall Width: 20-3/16"Width: 18"Height: 1-15/16"Projection (Depth): 4"All hardware required for installation is included 18 Inch Chrome