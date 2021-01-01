From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 69050-1 Schoolhouse Pendants Single Light 17" Wide Pendant with Round Canopy and Hand Blown Glass Shade Oiled Bronze Indoor Lighting
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 69050-1 Schoolhouse Pendants Single Light 17" Wide Pendant with Round Canopy and Hand Blown Glass Shade FeaturesPlease Note: Due to its hand-made nature, each uniquely beautiful piece of blown glass will vary slightly in color and patternConstructed from metal and glassIncludes hand blown glass shadeRequires (1) 150 watt Medium (E26) bulb Rod mounted designCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 15.0"Width: 17.0"Depth: 17"Product Weight: 9.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 150 wattsWattage: 150 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Oiled Bronze