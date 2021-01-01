What if we give plastic a second life? The allen + roth 1.5-in Light Filtering Recycled Polyester Cellular Shades are eco-friendly, supporting a cleaner environment and addressing the ever growing effects of discarded plastics. The semi-opaque recycled fabric disperses incoming light transforming harsh daylight into a soft, filtered glow. Add the desired privacy without sacrificing the beauty of natural light. These shades are designed to match the allen + roth 1.5-in Blackout Recycled Polyester Cellular Shades, requiring the same amount of window depth. Easily layer behind other window coverings as well for a coordinated look. A crisp white backing provides a clean, attractive exterior appearance. The cordless design is also an ideal choice to ensure safety for children and pets. Add beauty, functionality, and elegant style to your windows all while contributing to environmental sustainability. allen + roth 69-in x 54-in Gray Light Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade Polyester | RPETLFLG690540