From rev-a-shelf
Rev-A-Shelf 18.69-in x 13.5-in Wood Multi-use Insert Drawer Organizer in Brown | 4VDO-343FLSC-1
Advertisement
Conveniently store makeup, hair appliances and toiletries together in one complete drawer system with Rev-A-Shelf’s new 4VDO series. Designed for 12”, 15” and 18” vanity base cabinet drawers. These complete drawer systems feature maple construction with non-skid vinyl lining, BLUMOTION soft-close slides and easy installation while including storage compartments and acrylic bins for customizable storage at your fingertips. Rev-A-Shelf 18.69-in x 13.5-in Wood Multi-use Insert Drawer Organizer in Brown | 4VDO-343FLSC-1