Schonbek 6863-S Olde World 3 Light 8" Wide Crystal Mini Pendant with Clear Swarovski Crystals Polished Silver Indoor Lighting Pendants
Schonbek 6863-S Olde World 3 Light 8" Wide Crystal Mini Pendant with Clear Swarovski Crystals FeaturesConstructed from glassCrystal and glass specialty shadeProduced to the highest Advanced Crystal Standard, Swarovski crystals are lead-free, precisely cut, and dazzlingly beautifulInstallable on sloped ceilings(3) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required40" of adjustable chain includedMade in AmericaUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Schonbek's limited lifetime warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 12"Minimum Height: 15"Maximum Hanging Height: 53"Width: 8"Product Weight: 4 lbsChain Length: 40"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No Polished Silver