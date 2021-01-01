From quorum international
Quorum International 6842-6 Dublin 6 Light 30" Wide Chandelier Classic Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Quorum International 6842-6 Dublin 6 Light 30" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelSloped ceiling compatible(6) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs96" of adjustable chain includedRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 34"Width: 29-1/2"Depth: 29-1/2"Product Weight: 14 lbsChain Length: 96"Wire Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 360 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Classic Nickel