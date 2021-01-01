American Standard 1660.683 Modern Single Function Shower Head Polished Chrome Showers Shower Heads Single Function

American Standard 1660.683 Modern Single Function Shower Head Product Features:Fully covered under American Standard's limited lifetime warrantySuperior finishing process - finish covered under lifetime warrantyShower heads from American Standard are built to function flawlessly and last a lifetimeSingle spray function - featuring a full body spray patternShower Head Width: 10"Shower Head Depth: 2"Shower head rotates on a swivel ball assembly for full coverageFlow Rate: 2.5 GPM (gallons-per-minute)Designed to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsAll hardware required for installation of shower head is includedProduct Technologies / Benefits: Lifetime warranty: As an American company, American Standard showers are built tough. Their products live longer in one place than most people do. Drip-free ceramic disc valves, high-grade lead-free brass alloys, and turbine shower heads cables name just a few of the features which make American Standard shower components the industry’s longest lasting. To back this up, all American Standard showers are covered under a lifetime warranty.Indestructible Finishes: Through employing only the best finishing practices, such as physical vapor deposition, American Standard faucet finishes are some of the strongest in the industry. When the finish is actually incorporated into the faucet, rather than a coating on the outside, the result is a flawless appearance that eliminates tarnishing, pitting, and peeling while hiding scratches. For this reason, American Standard faucet finishes are fully covered under the lifetime warranty.Why Buy American Standard From Us:We are an American Standard Preferred Authorized Online DealerWe Only Ship Showroom Quality products vs Builder Grade quality found at big box retailersAll metal parts, not plastic like some of our competitorsCustomer Care Experts Available 7 Days a Week to Serve You Before & After PurchaseA Showroom Experience from the Comfort of Your Home or Office Single Function Polished Chrome