From elk lighting

Elk Lighting 683 Jewelstone Single-Light Mini Pendant Classic Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Elk Lighting 683 Jewelstone Single-Light Mini Pendant The Tiffany Shades Of The Jewelstone Collection Display Attractively Arrayed Glass In A Rainbow Of Colors.Assembled Using Hundreds Of Vibrantly Hued Half-Circle, Square, And Rectangular Stained Glass Pieces, These Portables And Fixtures Are True Eye-Catchers. Complemented In Our Classic Bronze Finish.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 75Wattage: 75Height: 30"Width: 7" Classic Bronze

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com