From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 683 Jewelstone Single-Light Mini Pendant Classic Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 683 Jewelstone Single-Light Mini Pendant The Tiffany Shades Of The Jewelstone Collection Display Attractively Arrayed Glass In A Rainbow Of Colors.Assembled Using Hundreds Of Vibrantly Hued Half-Circle, Square, And Rectangular Stained Glass Pieces, These Portables And Fixtures Are True Eye-Catchers. Complemented In Our Classic Bronze Finish.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 75Wattage: 75Height: 30"Width: 7" Classic Bronze