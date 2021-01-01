Crystorama Lighting Group 6825-CL-SAQ Othello 5 Light 21" Wide Swarovski Spectra Crystal Candle Style Chandelier Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting

From crystorama lighting group
Crystorama Lighting Group 6825-CL-SAQ Othello 5 Light 21" Wide Swarovski Spectra Crystal Candle Style Chandelier
Crystorama Lighting Group 6825-CL-SAQ Othello 5 Light 21" Wide Swarovski Spectra Crystal Candle Style Chandelier FeaturesA marriage of traditional and contemporary equate a classic and timeless design that focuses on simplicity and sophistication.Polished Chrome metal finish, perfect for transitional settings.Constructed of steelDecorated with Swarovski Spectra crystal accentsSloped ceiling compatibleUL, CUL, and CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 19"Width: 20-1/2"Product Weight: 17 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1-1/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 12 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Polished Chrome